Myria (MYRIA) Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Myria (MYRIA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Myria has a total market cap of $5.35 million and $2.03 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myria token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Myria has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00263075 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official website is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,710,480,813 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00340552 USD and is up 15.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $2,724,017.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

