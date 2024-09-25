Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells $243,519.96 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,701,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Todd Harris sold 600 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $14,406.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 67,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,787. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $4,712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

