Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Sells $243,519.96 in Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CEO Todd Harris sold 10,092 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $243,519.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,701,010.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Todd Harris sold 600 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $14,406.00.
  • On Thursday, September 19th, Todd Harris sold 5,698 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $138,518.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 67,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,787. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $4,712,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

