Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.86 and last traded at $18.90. 66,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average session volume of 17,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43.

About Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.

