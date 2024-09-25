AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.35. 901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.18.

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

