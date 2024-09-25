Uniswap (UNI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $120.88 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.79 or 0.00010733 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.07 billion and $120.88 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00105316 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000085 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.97852742 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1097 active market(s) with $138,227,783.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

