Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading Down 0.4%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 1,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Singapore Airlines Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Singapore Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Singapore Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.81%.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.