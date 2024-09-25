Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Trading Down 0.4%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.01. 1,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.
Singapore Airlines Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.87.
Singapore Airlines Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Singapore Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.81%.
About Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.
Further Reading
