Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Expands By 274.2%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, an increase of 274.2% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Stock Performance
Shares of SLVTF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
About Silver Tiger Metals
