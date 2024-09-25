Kerry Logistics Network Limited (OTCMKTS:KRRYF) Short Interest Up 461.5% in September

Kerry Logistics Network Limited (OTCMKTS:KRRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 461.5% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 365.0 days.

Kerry Logistics Network Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRRYF remained flat at $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Kerry Logistics Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

Get Kerry Logistics Network alerts:

About Kerry Logistics Network

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kerry Logistics Network Limited, an investment holding company, provides logistics services in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Integrated Logistics, E-commerce & Express, and International Freight Forwarding segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Logistics Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Logistics Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.