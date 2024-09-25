Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Up 483.6% in September

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 483.6% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 804,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,132. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.