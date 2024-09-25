Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MCRUF remained flat at $3.90 on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91.
Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Advanced Materials
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.