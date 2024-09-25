Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Short Interest Update

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pharma-Bio Serv Price Performance

PBSV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

