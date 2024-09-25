Short Interest in PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Expands By 500.0%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PCCW Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PCCWY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 1,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. PCCW has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.01.

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.1051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

