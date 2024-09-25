Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Down 2.9%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 153,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 594,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.36% of Fusion Fuel Green as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

