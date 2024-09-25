Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Trading 2.2% Higher

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 1,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Nuvera Communications Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

