Ayala (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Shares of Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) were up 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60. Approximately 1,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Ayala Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

Ayala Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.05. Ayala’s dividend payout ratio is 10.72%.

Ayala Company Profile

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. It develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial lots, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

