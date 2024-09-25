SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 70,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 89,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

SEEEN Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.49.

Insider Transactions at SEEEN

In other news, insider Adrian Hargrave bought 228,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £6,866.19 ($9,194.15). Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

SEEEN Company Profile

SEEEN plc operates a social platform for sharing video micro-moments worldwide. The company offers JetStream, an AI video analysis process to media monitoring for videos; CreatorSuite, which enables customers to drive increased views and customer conversions; and Dialog-To-Clip, a plug-in generating efficiencies for video editing in Adobe Premiere Pro with AI driven in-video search.

