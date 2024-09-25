AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Trading Up 1.6%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.95. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

AMB Financial Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

AMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

AMB Financial Company Profile

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers in Indiana. The company provides savings, checking, health savings, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

