IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Trading Up 4.4%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 20,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 14,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

IDW Media Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions.

