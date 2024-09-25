Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69. 190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Telefónica Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

