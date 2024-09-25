Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Trading 32.6% Higher

Shares of Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Free Report) rose 32.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Orora Stock Up 8.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55.

Orora Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

