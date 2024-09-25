PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.34. 207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.87.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

