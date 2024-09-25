Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Shares Up 6.3%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 4,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 13,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.