WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Trading Down 2.2%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
WCF Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.
WCF Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.
