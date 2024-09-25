Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Stock Price Up 15%

Shares of Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Free Report) traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59. 1,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Suncorp Group Trading Down 16.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

