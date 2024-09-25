Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 628,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 10,382,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Kintara Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.