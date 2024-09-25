Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Trading Up 27.4%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) was up 27.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 934,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 987,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

Acutus Medical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

