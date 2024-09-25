Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 2,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 23,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

