Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. 26,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 17,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Solaris Resources Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37.
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.