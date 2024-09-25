Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Trading 22.2% Higher

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 5,726,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 997% from the average session volume of 521,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Lion Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.
About Lion Group
Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.
