Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 205,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 145,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $71.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 71.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Fury Gold Mines worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

