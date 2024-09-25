Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Down 2.1%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 3,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 225,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Lixte Biotechnology Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

