BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.80. 314,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 139,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on BioVie in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.30 target price on the stock.

Get BioVie alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BioVie

BioVie Trading Up 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie

The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioVie stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Free Report) by 276.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of BioVie worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

BioVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.