Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Shares Down 0.4%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.83 and last traded at $56.96. 1,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $55.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.52.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.