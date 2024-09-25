Kava (KAVA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.09 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $411.63 million and $20.09 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00043176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,736 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

