OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000476 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $42.24 million and $8.05 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00043176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.