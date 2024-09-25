Filecoin (FIL) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $168.43 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $3.95 or 0.00006253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,951,860 coins and its circulating supply is 587,348,353 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

