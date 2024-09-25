EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Shares Up 0.8%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $75.82. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.22.

EQB Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.