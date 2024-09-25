Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 41,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 155,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
Frontera Energy Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.10.
Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.0456 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd.
Frontera Energy Company Profile
Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
