Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Shares Up 4.2%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 1,308,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,328,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of -0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

