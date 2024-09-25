Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Shares Down 2.3%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Rise Gold Trading Up 14.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
