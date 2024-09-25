goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Trading Down 0.2%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $132.58 and last traded at $133.00. Approximately 1,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.27.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.80.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

