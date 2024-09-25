Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Trading Down 4.3%

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). Approximately 1,088,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 831% from the average daily volume of 116,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

Digitalbox Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Digitalbox Company Profile

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

