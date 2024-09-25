Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.53 and last traded at $97.53. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

Cargojet Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

