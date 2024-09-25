Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 6,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 23,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

See Also

