iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Shares Up 0.3%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVLGet Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $67.92. Approximately 342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.73.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVLFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.42% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

