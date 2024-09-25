PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report) were up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 94,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.
