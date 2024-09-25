Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 8,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 18,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Fiera Capital Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
