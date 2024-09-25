Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.68. Approximately 2,934 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79.
About Aixtron
AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.
