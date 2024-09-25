Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading Down 7.4%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 1,157,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,053,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Gritstone bio Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 910.50% and a negative return on equity of 328.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gritstone bio in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gritstone bio by 4,598.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 541,377 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 63.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96,763 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

