Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.42 and last traded at $133.42. Approximately 30 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.39.

Aeroports de Paris Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.42.

About Aeroports de Paris

(Get Free Report)

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment provides security and airport safety services, including security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.